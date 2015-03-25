C.J. Wilson strong in 2nd spring start and Angels top Padres 12-3

C.J. Wilson allowed one run and six hits in three innings in his second spring start and the Los Angeles Angels topped the San Diego Padres 12-3 on Thursday.

Angels second baseman Howie Kendrick homered in the first inning and finished 2 for 3.

Los Angeles catcher Chris Iannetta also homered against Padres starter Freddy Garcia, who gave up three runs and three hits. He has given up 11 runs in 6 2-3 innings this spring.

The Angels also pounded Padres reliever Tommy Layne, scoring four runs in the seventh inning. Travis Witherspoon had a three-run home run.