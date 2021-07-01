BYU student-athletes unable to partner with several brand types over school's honor code

Brigham Young University outlined its own policies regarding student-athletes and the interim name, image and likeness (NIL) policy the NCAA adopted on Wednesday.

BYU said Thursday a letter was sent from athletics director Tom Holmoe to student-athletes on guidance about the school’s NIL policy. Among the guidance, BYU athletes are prohibited from entering agreements with companies that fail to conform to the BYU Honor Code.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Some examples of such prohibited areas include, but are not limited to, alcohol, tobacco, gambling, adult entertainment, coffee, etc.," the note read. "Student-athletes must comply with BYU Honor Code Standards, including the University Dress & Grooming Standards, while engaging in NIL activities."

Additionally, Cougars’ compensation for NIL activities has to be within "fair market value," they cannot be paid for athletic accomplishments and administrators must review agreements before athletes can put a pen to paper.

Holme applauded the NCAA’s adoption of the NIL policy as well.

FRESNO STATE BASKETBALL’S CAVINDER TWINS SIGN MARKETING DEALS AS NIL FLOODGATES OPEN UP

"This is terrific news for our student-athletes, and we are excited for them to be able to capitalize on their name, image and likeness," he said. "We’re eager to assist our student-athletes as much as we can with the opportunities ahead, and we have policies and processes in place to help make sure they’re staying compliant and not putting themselves in problematic situations."

BYU is a private research university in Utah and sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Students must adhere to the BYU Honor Code, which includes regularly attending religious services, abstaining from premarital sex, alcohol, tobacco, tea, coffee, vaping and other substance abuse and adhering the school’s dress code among other things.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

BYU has already established the BYU Built4Life program which helps guide athletes through the NIL process and partnered with Opendorse to help educate on personal branding through social media.