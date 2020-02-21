BYU Cougars pole vaulter needs stitches after horrific mishap

A BYU pole vaulter suffered a horrific injury during a practice run and shared video of the accident on social media.

Zach McWhorter, 21, was attempting to go over the bar when he suffered the eye-watering mishap and the pole pierced his scrotum. He posted the original video on TikTok and it was shared across social media.

“I could see right into my scrotum,” he told BuzzFeed on Thursday

McWhorter said he needed more than a dozen stitches to repair the damage.

“Immediately after the incident, we got in his car and drove to the hospital and he sewed me up. It required 18 stitches!” he said. “Fortunately, as far as I know, there is nothing wrong with my testicles — just a scar. One day, we'll find out if they function or not.”

As for advice to share with his fellow pole vaulters, he said they should always wear spandex with their shorts and make sure to put a cap on their pole vaulting pole.

The freshman was a 2016 U.S. Track and Field national champion and four-time Arkansas state pole vaulting champion before going to BYU.

The team finished the Texas Tech Shootout last week, where McWhorter finished 12th in men’s pole vaulting, and will participate in the JDL DMR Invitational in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Friday and Saturday.