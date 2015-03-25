Butler's Clarke cleared for game action

Butler University announced on Friday that guard Rotnei Clarke has been cleared to return to game action, which continues on Saturday with a home contest against Temple.

"Rotnei has remained symptom free, and he's gone through full-contact practice with the team," said Butler head athletic trainer Ryan Galloy. "As long as there are no unexpected changes, he's cleared to begin playing in games."

Clarke was originally cleared for practice on Thursday after suffering a neck injury on Jan. 12. He had been carted off on a stretcher during the first half of a game against Dayton.

The Bulldogs' leading scorer (16.3 ppg) was injured on a fastbreak play, where he took a hard foul from Dayton's Matt Derenbecker and collided head first into the padded area of the backboard stand. He remained on the ground for several minutes before he was helped onto a stretcher.

Butler has gone 2-1 since the game against Dayton, including a 54-53 loss to La Salle on Wednesday.