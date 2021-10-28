Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago Bulls
Published

Ex-Bulls star Joakim Noah remembers Derrick Rose ACL tear just as vividly as 9/11 attacks

Derrick Rose suffered the injury during the 2012 playoffs

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former Chicago Bulls star Joakim Noah said he remembers Derrick Rose’s catastrophic torn ACL injury during the 2012 NBA playoffs, and it was just as vivid to him as the 9/11 terror attacks.

Noah made the comparison in an interview with ESPN in a story published Thursday as the Bulls were getting set to pay tribute to the former All-Star center. Rose was one of the best players in the NBA up until the 2012 playoffs, during which he suffered the injury.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 12:  Joakim Noah #13 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on December 12, 2015 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 12:  Joakim Noah #13 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on December 12, 2015 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

"We really believed we were gonna win that championship. That was our time. Derrick represented that much hope. Every time he stepped onto the court, we had the most special player in the world. That's a lot of hope to carry on one person," Noah told ESPN.

"When I found out Derrick tore his ACL, I remember the smells, who I was with, everything. I had the same feeling of when I saw the plane hit the tower [on Sept. 11, 2001]. People will be like, 'He's crazy for saying that.' No. I'm telling you how I felt."

KNICKS' DERRICK ROSE PLANS ON PLAYING FOR A LONG TIME: 'I’M GOING TO TRY TO TOM BRADY THIS THING'

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 28: Derrick Rose #1 of the Chicago Bulls lays on the floor aftrer suffering an injury against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game One of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2012 NBA Playoffs at the United Center on April 28, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls defeated the 76ers 103-91.

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 28: Derrick Rose #1 of the Chicago Bulls lays on the floor aftrer suffering an injury against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game One of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2012 NBA Playoffs at the United Center on April 28, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls defeated the 76ers 103-91. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Noah and Rose represented one of the best defensive and offensive combinations the Bulls have had since the Michael Jordan era. Thursday night, the Bulls are set to celebrate Noah’s career.

"I’m truly humbled to be honored by both the team and city that I have always loved and respected," Noah said in a statement. "Even more so to be able to celebrate tonight with family, friends, former players and coaches, and most of all — the Bulls fans who helped drive my energy throughout my years in a Bulls uniform at the United Center. It means so much to me that I’m now a Bull for life."

"I love you all and am thrilled tonight to solidify my continued connection with the Bulls and the city of Chicago, in this new chapter of my life."

BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 18: Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah (13) is seen prior to the Chicago Bulls 00-00 victory over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 18, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts.

BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 18: Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah (13) is seen prior to the Chicago Bulls 00-00 victory over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 18, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Chris Elise/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bulls are set to play the New York Knicks. Rose and former Bulls coach, Tom Thibodeau, now-Knicks coach, will be there.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com