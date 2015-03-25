Buffalo signs Enroth to two-year extension

The Buffalo Sabres inked goaltender Jhonas Enroth to a two-year contract extension on Thursday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Stockholm native, who turns 25 next week, posted career-best marks last season for save percentage (.919) and goals-against average (2.60). He appeared in 12 games and posted a record of 4-4-2.

Enroth was selected in the second round of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft by the Sabres and was named to the 2011-2012 NHL All-Rookie Team. He has appeared in 53 games for Buffalo, compiling a record of 21-18-10 with a .914 save percentage and a 2.72 GAA.