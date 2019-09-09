Buffalo punter suffers gruesome leg injury during game against Penn State

Buffalo Bulls punter Evan Finegan suffered a gruesome injury in the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday night.

Finegan dropped back to punt with the Penn State rush coming toward him when he was met by Penn State defender Journey Brown, who blocked the punt.

Finegan appeared to be the seriously injured — he was grabbing his right knee after the play and he was subsequently carted off the field.

The video is not pleasant to watch.

The punter tweeted Sunday he will need surgery to repair his broken fibula and tibia.

“I ask you to keep me in your prayers as I receive surgery on my broken fibula and tibia today,” he tweeted. “The medical staff from Penn State and UB have done an incredible job taking care of me. I am fortunate to be in such great hands.

“I have been overwhelmed with the amount of love and support from family, friends, and college football fans all across the country! Your texts have been keeping me positive and encouraged.”

Penn State ended up winning the game, 45-13.

The Nittany Lions are 2-0 on the season. The Bulls are 1-1.