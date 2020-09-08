Buffalo Bills: What to know about the team's 2020 season

Expectations are high for the Buffalo Bills this season following the departure of legendary quarterback Tom Brady from the AFC East.

The pressure is on for third-year quarterback Josh Allen as head coach Sean McDermott is looking to do more than just improve on their 10-6 record. The Bills are hoping to take home the Divisional Championship, unseating the New England Patriots who have won the title every year since 2008, when the Miami Dolphins were AFC East champs.

The Bills defense has ranked among the top in the league recently, but several acquisitions in the offseason, including a trade that landed star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, is giving new life to Buffalo’s offense.

Betting odds place the Bills at -125 to win the division, but Allen will have to watch out for Cam Newton, who has much to prove after being released from the Carolina Panthers following several injury-riddled seasons before being named Patriots’ starting quarterback last week.

NEW ADDITION HIGHLIGHT: STEFON DIGGS

The Bills have had a busy offseason which has seen a number of new players join the roster, but the most notable acquisition is that of former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs came with a hefty price tag. He was traded to Buffalo for their first-round pick and a fifth and sixth-round pick in this year’s draft while the Bills acquired the 26-year-old and a seventh-round pick in exchange.

With a draft class filled with promising wide receivers, General Manager Brandon Beane opted for a more seasoned player like Diggs, who is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, including a career high of 1,130 in 2019.

Diggs, a fifth-round pick out of the University of Maryland, quickly made a name for himself in the NFL. He led the Vikings in receptions and receiving yards in 2015 and was second in the league for receiving yards by a rookie that season behind Amari Cooper.

Under contract for four more years, Diggs will be a necessary weapon for quarterback Josh Allen if the Bills have a chance at taking home the AFC East title.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Offense: Josh Allen (QB), Devin Singletary, Stefon Diggs (WR), John Brown (WR), Cole Beasley (WR), Dawson Knox (TE), Dion Dawkins (OT), Quinton Spain (OG), Mitch Morse (C), Brian Winters (OG), Cody Ford (OT)

Defense: Trent Murphy (DE), Jerry Hughes (DE), Vernon Butler (DT), Ed Oliver (DT), A.J. Klein (LB), Tremaine Edmunds (LB), Matt Milano (LB), Levi Wallace (CB), Tre’Davious White (CB), Jordan Poyer (S), Micah Hyde (S)

Special Teams: Tyler Bass (K), Corey Bojorquez (P)

2020 BILLS SCHEDULE (all times Eastern)

Week 1: Jets (9/13, 1 p.m.)

Week 2: @ Dolphins (9/20, 1 p.m.)

Week 3: Rams (9/27, 1 p.m.)

Week 4: @ Raiders (10/4, 4:25 p.m.)

Week 5: @ Titans (10/11, 1 p.m.)

Week 6: Chiefs (10/15, 8:20 p.m.)

Week 7: @ Jets (10/25, 1 p.m.)

Week 8: Patriots (11/01, 1 p.m.)

Week 9: Seahawks (11/8, 1 p.m.)

Week 10: @ Cardinals (11/15, 4:05 p.m.)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Chargers (11/29, 1 p.m.)

Week 13: @ 49ers (12/07, 8:15 p.m.)

Week 14: Steelers (12/13, 8:20 p.m.)

Week 15: @ Broncos (TBD)

Week 16: @ Patriots (12/28, 8:15 p.m.)

Week 17: Dolphins (1/03, 1 p.m.)

ODDS

To win the Super Bowl: +3000

Odds courtesy of Vegas Insider.