Buffalo Bills making switch to Legursky at starting LG after cutting Colin Brown

The Buffalo Bills are making a switch at left guard by releasing starter Colin Brown in a move that opens the door for Doug Legursky.

Brown was cut Tuesday, two days after his season-long struggles continued in a 27-24 overtime loss to Cincinnati. Brown split playing time with Legursky over the past two weeks before being benched in the second half last weekend.

Coach Doug Marrone expressed unhappiness with Brown's performance since training camp. Legursky missed the first four games with a knee injury.

The Bills (2-4), who play at Miami (3-2) on Sunday, filled Brown's roster spot by promoting offensive lineman Mark Asper off their practice squad.

Buffalo also shuffled its practice squad by signing offensive lineman Bryant Browning and linebacker Jacquies Smith, and releasing defensive end Jamie Blatnick.

