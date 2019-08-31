Buffalo Bills release six-time Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy: reports

The Buffalo Bills have released LeSean McCoy, the team's starting running back over the past four seasons on Saturday, according to reports.

The 31-year-old and six-time pro bowler was the workhorse for the Bills during their playoff run just two years ago. McCoy's production dipped in 2018, though, when he ran for a career-low 514 yards. It was the first time in his 10-year career that he failed to reach 600 yards.

The move comes as somewhat of a surprise, as NFL teams must trim their rosters from 90 to 53 players by 4:00 p.m. today.

McCoy was expected to play a big role this season, however, the team signed 36-year-old Frank Gore this offseason and drafted rookie running back Devin Singletary in the third round of the draft in April. They also signed fifth-year running back T.J. Yeldon, a backup for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who has rushed for 1.872 yards in his career.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reports that the move "came out of left field," and the Bills did not request he take a pay cut before deciding to cut him. Last month, Bills General Manager, Brandon Beane said of McCoy: "I think LeSean still can play. If not we would have made the decision to move on."

Twitter also reacted to the surprising cut, as the news broke today.

McCoy is currently 25th on the NFL's career rushing list, racking up 10,606 yards between 2009 and 2018 for both the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills. He was scheduled to earn a base salary of $6,175,000 in 2019.