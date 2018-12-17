Buffalo Bills' Jerry Hughes gets his helmet stuck on teammate's jersey

Two Buffalo Bills defensive players made sure to stick together Sunday during a win over the Detroit Lions, leading to a unique NFL moment.

Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes somehow managed to get the facemask of his helmet stuck to the back of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds’ jersey in the second quarter with more than a minute left.

Hughes was able to free himself from his helmet and, for a moment, the equipment was left dangling on Edmunds’ back.

Bills safety Micah Hyde helped Edmunds’ out and removed the helmet. Fortunately for the Bills, the team was not called for a penalty for Hughes removing his helmet on the field.

Buffalo defeated Detroit, 14-13.