Buffalo Bills' Ed Oliver arrested for DWI, weapon charges: report

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver was arrested on Saturday night in Houston for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon, according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter.

Oliver was pulled over after another driver called the police and reported that his Ford Super Duty pickup truck was "failing to maintain a lane and driving dangerously" in a construction zone.

A pistol was spotted in Oliver’s vehicle, according to police, and the officers found an open beer between his legs, and they immediately performed a field sobriety test on him. They determined that Oliver “was impaired but by possibly something besides alcohol.”

Oliver was then brought to Kingwood Hospital for a mandatory blood draw, and then transported to the Montgomery County Jail in Magnolia, Texas.

The Bills drafted Oliver with the No. 9 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft after he put together a stellar career at the University of Houston. As a rookie last season, he made seven starts and played in all 16 games. He finished the year with 43 tackles, including five tackles for a loss, five sacks and one forced fumble.

Oliver is expected to carry more of a load heading into the 2020 NFL season for one of the AFC's best defenses, but his arrest could set him back because he violated the league’s personal conduct policy, which means he is looking at a possible suspension.