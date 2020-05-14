Buffalo Bills 2020 schedule: 3 intriguing matchups

A Brady-less AFC East makes the Buffalo Bills the new favorites going into the 2020 season and with a manageable schedule early on, the Bills are already looking like serious playoff contenders.

The Bills will face teams from the AFC North, AFC South, AFC West and NFC West during the 2020 regular season but with a beefed-up offense, Josh Allen will be able to improve on last season’s 10-6 record with ease.

There are few games on the docket that will challenge the Bills but with home-field advantage for most, and what looks like the easiest traveling schedule, the Bills could be serious contenders for the AFC East title.

Here are some of the intriguing matchups on the Bills’ 2020 schedule.

1) NEW YORK JETS

It looks like a rivalry in the making. The Bills lead the Jets in wins with over 119 matchups but not by much. Last season the Bills beat the Jets in their season opener at Metlife but the Jets came back in the final game of the season for vengeance with a solid win.

While Josh Allen might be looking for an easy win in Week 1, the Jets are not handing out and W’s. Sam Darnold is looking to return the favor and take home a win in Bill’s territory.

The two will meet up again in Week 7. The Bills are 33-26 when playing the Jets at home.

2) KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

If all goes well for the Bills -- and it seems like it just might -- they could potentially be 5-0 when they take on the defending Super Bowl champions.

With only one game out West in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Bills will be well-rested when the 49ers come to New Era Field in Week 6.

3) NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Head coach Sean McDermott said he was sleeping easier after learning about Tom Brady’s departure but that’s no reason to sleep on Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

The Bills will take on the Patriots in Week 8 and then again in Week 16. Definitely weakened, Josh Allen will have to capitalize on whatever quarterback the Pats use to fill Brady’s shoes.