Buffalo vs. Ball State: Mid-American Conference title game preview, kickoff time & more

No. 20 Buffalo will go up against Ball State in the 2020 Mid-American Conference championship game Friday night and it’s been a great season for both teams.

The Bulls are led by running back Jaret Patterson, who has taken the nation by storm with some of his performances over the last few games. He has recorded 1,025 rushing yards on 123 carries and 18 touchdowns in only five games. Buffalo has not lost this season.

Buffalo also brings Kyle Vantrease and Antonio Nunn on offense. Vantrease has six touchdown passes on the season and Nunn has 353 receiving yards on 20 catches along with two touchdowns.

Ball State is coming off a comeback victory against Western Michigan to secure a spot in the MAC championship game. The Cardinals are 5-1 this season with the only loss coming in the first game against Miami-Ohio.

Drew Pitt leads the offense. He has 13 touchdown passes and 1,674 passing yards this season. Yo’Heinz Tyler has six touchdown catches, which leads the team and will be a tough matchup for any Bulls defender.

Buffalo has one conference title in the school's history – the last coming in 2018. Ball State has five conference championships – the last coming in 1996.

Here’s what you need to know about the Mid-American Conference title game.

**

BUFFALO (5-0) VS. BALL STATE (5-1)

Date: Dec. 18

Time (ET): 7:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Stadium: Ford Field

Location: Detroit

**

RECENT MAC TITLE WINNERS

2019: Miami-Ohio

2018: Northern Illinois

2017: Toledo

2016: Western Michigan

2015: Bowling Green