Washington Capitals
'Bud Light Guy' Jeff Adams wins free beer for Washington Capitals fans

Ryan Gaydos
Jeff Adams, the man who took a baseball off his chest during Game 5 of the World Series -- in order to protect the Bud Lights he was clutching in each hand -- made an appearance at a Washington Capitals game Sunday night and made sure to share his brew of choice with hockey fans.

Adams, a U.S. Army veteran who rose to internet fame after the viral World Series moment and partnered with Bud Light to attend Game 6, got to participate in the Capitals’ slapshot challenge. In the event, Adams had to hit each target with a puck in order to secure free Bud Light for fans at the Capital One Arena.

Adams essentially told the crowd this Bud was for them, completing the challenge with flying colors.

Bud Light also made a commemorative T-shirt celebrating Adams’ Game 5 moment, and he was seen passing out the shirts during the Washington Nationals’ World Series parade, according to WUSA9-TV.

While holding two Bud Light beer cans, baseball fan, Jeff Adams, is hit in the chest with the home run ball hit by Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros (not pictured) in the second inning during Game 5 of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on October 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Proceeds from the T-shirt's sales are benefitting Folds of Honor.

