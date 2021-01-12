Bucs' Tom Brady makes light of age ahead of matchup against Saints' Drew Brees

Tom Brady put his game face on pause Monday night when he made light of his and Drew Brees' age ahead of Sunday’s heavily anticipated NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints.

Former MLB player Danny Valencia tweeted about the historic matchup on Monday, joking that every one of Brady’s games should be broadcast on the History Channel.

The veteran quarterback acknowledged the nod by quote tweeting the original message with a photoshopped promo of a seriously aged Brady and Brees.

Brees joined in on the fun tweeting: "This is good!"

Both players will have a combined age of 85 when they play Sunday (Brees turns 42 on Friday), making them the oldest two quarterbacks playing against each other in league history, according to NBC Sports.

The record was previously set in 2018 by Brady and then Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, who was 37 at the time.

Sunday’s game isn’t unfamiliar territory for the two quarterbacks, who met many times over the years, but it could be their last with rumors that Brees may retire after this season.

"The minute that he signed with the Bucs and came to the division, you felt like that was going to be a team to contend with, that was going to be a team that would have playoff aspirations and beyond, just like us," Brees said of meeting Brady in the playoffs for the first time.

"So, I guess it was inevitable."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.