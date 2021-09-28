Bucs' Tom Brady trolls father after comments on return to New England: 'Put him in a home against his will'

Tom Brady’s father hasn’t shied away from talking about his son’s return to New England on Sunday but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback poked fun at his father’s eagerness with a statement this week.

During his latest episode on the "Let’s Go!" podcast, Brady prepared a cheeky statement to address Tom Brady Sr.’s comments last week where he said the Patriots moved on because "they didn’t want to afford him or didn’t want to keep him when his last contract came up."

"I’ve actually prepared a statement that I wanted to say, and it’s really all that I have to say on the subject," he said, via ProFootballTalk . "Comments made by Thomas Edward Brady, a 77-year-old insurance company CEO, who should know better at this point in his life, don’t necessarily reflect the views or positions held by his son, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady, Jr. So furthermore, should Tom Sr. continue to speak out on behalf of his son without the express written consent, Junior reserves the right to eventually put him in a home against his will. That’s all I have to say."

Brady Sr. told NBC Sports Boston last week that while his son is grateful for the success and experiences he’s had in the 20 seasons he spent in New England, he’s "happy" to have moved on.

"Tommy is extraordinarily appreciative of everything that happened during his New England career, and he’s more than happy that he’s moved on because it was pretty obvious that the Patriot regime felt that it was time for him to move on," he said, adding: "I think the Tampa Bay [Buccaneers] are pretty happy that the decision was made in Foxborough that they didn’t want to afford him or didn’t want to keep him when his last contract came up."

On a more serious note, Brady followed up saying that his father is his "biggest supporter."

"I have the greatest dad in the world. He’s the most loving, caring, honest man in the world and without him there’s no way I’d be in the position that I’m in. He’s there to support me, win or lose. He’s been on the field coming off year in, year out."

Brady will return to New England on Sunday after signing with the Bucs in 2020 and subsequently winning the Super Bowl but he’s not calling it a "homecoming."

"I mean, I think [the fans are] here to root for their team, and their team is the Patriots. I think they're gonna cheer for their team as I would expect them to, and I think if they know anything about me, they're gonna know that I'm going out there to try to win the football game, so I think they'll respect that about me."