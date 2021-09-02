Bucs' Tom Brady roasts former teammate, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel: 'Mike’s a real a--h--- '

Long before Mike Vrabel became head coach of the Tennessee Titans , he was Tom Brady’s teammate for eight seasons in New England. So it comes as no surprise that the seven-time Super Bowl champion took an opportunity to engage in some friendly trash-talking during last month's joint practice.

In a video posted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers media on Wednesday, Brady had some not-so-nice things to say about the former Patriots linebacker turned head coach.

"Mike’s a real a--h--- when you get to know him," Brady said with a smile. "He went to Ohio State. Obviously, I don’t like him."

"There’s a healthy rivalry between us, even though he’s kind of fat and out of shape now. You know physically, he’s really declined to a pretty sad state."

A reporter from a local Florida outlet tweeted out the clip with the caption, "Tom Brady has absolutely zero chill lol." Brady shared the tweet, adding: "I mean no lies here…"

Vrabel, who won three Super Bowls with Brady – scoring touchdowns in two – seemed to give it right back.