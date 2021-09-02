Bucs' Tom Brady roasts former teammate, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel: 'Mike’s a real a--h--- '
The clip shared Wednesday was from last month's joint practice between the Bucs and Titans
Long before Mike Vrabel became head coach of the Tennessee Titans, he was Tom Brady’s teammate for eight seasons in New England. So it comes as no surprise that the seven-time Super Bowl champion took an opportunity to engage in some friendly trash-talking during last month's joint practice.
In a video posted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers media on Wednesday, Brady had some not-so-nice things to say about the former Patriots linebacker turned head coach.
"Mike’s a real a--h--- when you get to know him," Brady said with a smile. "He went to Ohio State. Obviously, I don’t like him."
"There’s a healthy rivalry between us, even though he’s kind of fat and out of shape now. You know physically, he’s really declined to a pretty sad state."
A reporter from a local Florida outlet tweeted out the clip with the caption, "Tom Brady has absolutely zero chill lol." Brady shared the tweet, adding: "I mean no lies here…"
Vrabel, who won three Super Bowls with Brady – scoring touchdowns in two – seemed to give it right back.
"It’s good to see another defense carry Brady to a Super Bowl," Vrabel said in the full clip.