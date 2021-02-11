Bucs' Tom Brady will have minor surgical procedure on his knee: report

A day after "Drunk Tom Brady" was trending all over social media during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl parade, a report came out on Thursday that the future Hall of Fame quarterback will have a minor surgical procedure on his knee.

During the Bucs’ parade on Wednesday, Tom Brady was seen wearing a black protective sleeve over his left knee. Head coach Bruce Arians described the procedure as "a clean up", according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Brady already announced that he will return to the Bucs next season.

Brady, who just completed his first season in Tampa, led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002. In the big game, Brady completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards with three touchdowns as the Bucs rolled to a dominating 31-9 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

At one point during the team’s parade on Wednesday, Brady was captured launching the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to tight end Cameron Brate. Soon after, a video surfaced of Brady being helped off the boat, which led to "Drunk Tom Brady" trending on social media. Brady himself decided to have some fun with fans on Twitter when he retweeted the video.

"Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila," Brady wrote on his Twitter.

Brady, who led the Buccaneers to an 11-5 regular-season record in 2020, finished with 4,633 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, and only 12 interceptions.