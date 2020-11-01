Tom Brady takes responsibility for Antonio Brown; Wide receiver will be living with QB: report

Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians may say that Tom Brady had nothing to do with the addition of Antonio Brown, but the star quarterback is definitely assuming responsibility for the troubled wide receiver while he plays in Tampa Bay.

Brady has vouched for Brown both on and off the field, going so far as to have him live with him for part of the season, CBS Sports reported.

"Brady told them he is going to make sure this is not a problem," one source told CBS Sports. "He guaranteed BA (coach Bruce Arians) that he would make sure this guy did everything he has to do, even if Brady has to drive him there himself.”

Brady reportedly told the Buccaneers coaching staff that he intends to work daily with Brown while at the facility and will ensure that he follows team rules while off the field -- including keeping up with the league’s COVID-19 safety protocols.

“These two are going to be joined at the hip. And they made it clear to Brady that Brown is on a very short leash. If he (slips up), he's gone,” the source added, which is something Arians has previously said.

Brown signed a one-year deal with the Bucs earlier this month but his first appearance will be against the New Orleans Saints next week as he finishes up an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s conduct policy.

Arians previously said in the offseason that the former New England Patriots wide receiver, who played just one game with Brady in 2019 before being released in the wake of the sexual assault allegations, “wasn’t a fit” in the Bucs locker room -- but just last week he had a very different viewpoint.

"I think he's matured, and I believe in second chances.”

Arians also said that the decision to bring in Brown was made by team management.

“Everybody wants to say that Tom picked him. Tom didn't have anything to do with it ," said Arians. The coach said that Brown, who also played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and was released by the then-Oakland Raiders before playing a game, was always a case of "if we could pull the trigger and fit him into what we want to get done."

Arians added, "If Antonio does what I think he's gonna do, I think he's going to be fine.”

The Buccaneers (5-2) will take on the struggling New York Giants (1-6) Monday at 8:15 p.m as Brady looks to improve on a two-game winning streak.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydoes contributed to this report.