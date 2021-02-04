Bucs' Scotty Miller talks NFL path, confidence in play ahead of Super Bowl LV

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 draft and it took another year for him to really make a significant impact in the offense.

Miller, a Bowling Green standout, had two catches for 36 yards and a touchdown in the NFC Championship against the Green Bay Packers. He helped the Buccaneers get over the hump and get back to the Super Bowl.

The 23-year-old on Thursday discussed playing the underdog role on the offense and having the confidence to make plays with Tom Brady throwing to him and being the third or fourth target behind Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski.

"It's crazy, an underdog story," Miller said, via the team’s website. "I've just kind of been doubted my whole life because of my size and other things, as well. I've just fought for it. I've earned everything I've gotten. It's been like that since youth football, ever since I started playing. I remember tackle football in fifth grade -- I still, in my opinion, was probably the best guy out there. I'm always confident in my abilities and myself -- even back then – but I was riding the bench even then. The coach didn't want to put me in, but every time I got an opportunity, I was able to make a play.

"It's really been that way my whole life, so I've just tried to take advantage of every opportunity I've gotten. It's been an awesome journey. There have been some lows [and] there have been some highs, but I just try to take every day one day at a time, work hard and try to maximize my potential."

Miller made waves last week when he said on "The Dan Patrick Show" he thinks he could beat Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill in a footrace. He said he wasn’t trying to take shots but trying to express confidence in himself.

"I haven't really gotten anywhere not being confident in myself in this profession or in life, really," he said. "So I just answered that question confidently and said what I thought. But it's no disrespect. I have so much respect for Tyreek Hill and what he's done. Really, he's a guy I aspire to be like, a smaller receiver who's turned himself into, really, one of the best receivers in the league. I'm hoping to have a similar career to him."

In 2020, Miller played in all 16 games for the Buccaneers. He had 33 catches for 501 yards and three touchdowns. With Brady at the helm, he went from only being targeted 26 times to being targeted 53 times.

In his senior season at Bowling Green, Miller caught 71 passes for 1,148 yards and nine touchdowns.

He definitely could be a factor when the Bucs take on the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.