Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs' Richard Sherman expected to play against Patriots: report

Sherman, 33, signed a one-year deal worth up to $2.25 million with the Bucs on Wednesday

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Richard Sherman is reportedly expected to suit up for Sunday night’s game against the New England Patriots less than a week after signing a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Sources told the NFL Network that Sherman is expected to play on Sunday after a seemingly easy transition. 

TOM BRADY CHASING NFL HISTORY IN HIGHLY  ANTICIPATED GAME VS. PATRIOT         

The Bucs cornerback position was seriously depleted after Sean Murphy-Bunting was placed on the injured reserve list with a dislocated right elbow after Week 1. Jamel Dean was ruled out with a knee injury and Carlton Davis was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. 

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, in Landover, Md.

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

According to reports, the Bucs began reaching out to Sherman after the Murphy-Bunting injury.  

Sherman, 33, signed a one-year deal worth up to $2.25 million with the Buccaneers on Wednesday. He made the announcement on "The Richard Sherman Podcast" revealing that Tom Brady called him weeks before the Bucs contacted him. 

"He reached out initially and just checked to see if I was in shape. He and I had a relationship over the years, and he’s a great guy, very encouraging."

FILE - San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) is seen during the NFL football Super Bowl 54 game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami Gardens, Fla., in this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo.

FILE - San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) is seen during the NFL football Super Bowl 54 game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami Gardens, Fla., in this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

Sherman initially told reporters on Wednesday that he didn’t believe he would be ready to play in time for Sunday. 

"I need at least a week of practice to really hone things in to play at the level I'm capable of," he said. "I think it would be foolish to expect me to come out this week and play at a super high level. If I did it, it would be another thing to chalk up as a cool thing I did. But I think the expectation is for me to train, to get in shape and to give me an opportunity for the following game."

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz.

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz. Two of the best at their jobs will meet once again in the NFC championship game when Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide how much to challenge San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Circumstances may have contributed to expediting Sherman’s return. Brady will return to Gillette Stadium to face off against his former coach for the first time since leaving the organization in March 2020.  

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com