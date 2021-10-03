Mac Jones, Patriots look to spoil Tom Brady's return, take lead at halftime

Mac Jones had the New England Patriots up at halftime, 7-6, and close to spoiling Tom Brady’s return to Foxborough as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The first quarter was overshadowed by Brady eclipsing Drew Brees’ NFL record the most passing yards all-time but once the dust cleared, Jones put the Patriots ahead with an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Henry. The Patriots led 7-3 with 8:28 remaining in the first half.

Jones finished the half 15-for-20 with 130 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. Kendrick Bourne had five catches for 58 yards, which led the Patriots. New England had -6 rushing yards in the first half.

Brady had a tough time dealing with the wet weather and appeared to be a little overzealous with some of his passes. A lot of his throws were sailing over the heads of his receivers.

In the first quarter, Brady connected with wide receiver Mike Evans on a 28-yard gain to pass Brees. Brady entered the game 68 yards shy of the record.

The Patriots' Twitter account acknowledged Brady's accomplishment.

"It's only fitting it happened at @GilletteStadium," the tweet read. "Congratulations on another NFL record, @TomBrady."

Tampa Bay got on the board first with a Ryan Succop field goal, but the kicker had a chance to tack three more points on but missed. He would hit a 44-yarder before halftime.

Brady finished the half 15-for-27 with 182 passing yards. Leonard Fournette had 44 yards on seven carries. Chris Godwin had three catches for 55 yards and Mike Evans had five catches for 55 yards. Both were leading the team.

The Patriots are looking to go 2-2 on the season while the Bucs are trying to go 3-1.

The matchup on Sunday night between the Bucs and Patriots marked Brady's return to New England after leaving for Tampa Bay last offseason. The future Hall of Fame quarterback spent 20 years in New England and won six Super Bowls with the franchise.

If the Buccaneers win the game, Brady will join Brees, Brett Favre, and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to defeat all 32 NFL teams.

Fox News' Dan Canova contributed to this report.