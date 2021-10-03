Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Mac Jones, Patriots look to spoil Tom Brady's return, take lead at halftime

Tom Brady may have set the passing yards record, but he's down at the half

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Mac Jones had the New England Patriots up at halftime, 7-6, and close to spoiling Tom Brady’s return to Foxborough as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The first quarter was overshadowed by Brady eclipsing Drew Brees’ NFL record the most passing yards all-time but once the dust cleared, Jones put the Patriots ahead with an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Henry. The Patriots led 7-3 with 8:28 remaining in the first half.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jones finished the half 15-for-20 with 130 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. Kendrick Bourne had five catches for 58 yards, which led the Patriots. New England had -6 rushing yards in the first half.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, left, celebrates after his touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Henry (85) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, left, celebrates after his touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Henry (85) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Brady had a tough time dealing with the wet weather and appeared to be a little overzealous with some of his passes. A lot of his throws were sailing over the heads of his receivers.

In the first quarter, Brady connected with wide receiver Mike Evans on a 28-yard gain to pass Brees. Brady entered the game 68 yards shy of the record.

The Patriots' Twitter account acknowledged Brady's accomplishment.

TOM BRADY SETS NFL ALL-TIME PASSING YARDS RECORD

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass while pressured by New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich (50) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass while pressured by New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich (50) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

"It's only fitting it happened at @GilletteStadium," the tweet read. "Congratulations on another NFL record, @TomBrady."

Tampa Bay got on the board first with a Ryan Succop field goal, but the kicker had a chance to tack three more points on but missed. He would hit a 44-yarder before halftime.

Brady finished the half 15-for-27 with 182 passing yards. Leonard Fournette had 44 yards on seven carries. Chris Godwin had three catches for 55 yards and Mike Evans had five catches for 55 yards. Both were leading the team.

The Patriots are looking to go 2-2 on the season while the Bucs are trying to go 3-1.

The matchup on Sunday night between the Bucs and Patriots marked Brady's return to New England after leaving for Tampa Bay last offseason. The future Hall of Fame quarterback spent 20 years in New England and won six Super Bowls with the franchise.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, right, is sacked by New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. ()

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, right, is sacked by New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. () (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If the Buccaneers win the game, Brady will join Brees, Brett Favre, and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to defeat all 32 NFL teams.

Fox News' Dan Canova contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com