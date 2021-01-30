Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LV
Published

Bucs' NFC Championship was 'rigged' and 'fixed,' fan writes in sarcastic letter to the editor

The Bucs will play the Chiefs in the Super Bowl

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
An NFL fan’s apparent sarcastic gripe over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship last weekend has gone viral.

Ron Johnson’s letter to the editor printed in the Wisconsin State Journal took a similar tone to that of those who believe that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election over Joe Biden. The author of the letter wrote that the Packers’ victory was "stolen from them" and demanded a "recount of the points scored."

"The game was ‘rigged’ and ‘fixed,’" he wrote. "I'm going to ask the courts to change the final score. If they won't, I'm asking the NFL commissioner to ‘find’ more points for the Packers. Clearly the refs, announcers, fans and even cheerleaders are guilty of ‘collusion.’"

He added: "The game results must be ignored and overturned. The Packers must play in the Super Bowl. I demand it."

On the dismount, Johnson suggested that Packers fans storm Lambeau Field if the Buccaneers’ "fake victory is allowed to stand."

The Buccaneers defeated the Packers, 31-26, in a thrilling game to head to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2002 season. Tom Brady had three touchdown passes and Chris Godwin led Buccaneers receivers with five catches for 110 yards.

Tampa Bay will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 12 rematch for the title. The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions. The game will be played on Feb. 7.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com.