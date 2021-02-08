Bucs' newcomers contributed to the team's offense in Super Bowl LV win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ additions to the roster over the course of the offseason and regular season proved to be the biggest factors on offense in Super Bowl LV on Sunday night.

Nobody who was a part of the 2019 Buccaneers team which went 7-9 contributed to the scoring in Tampa Bay’s 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, Leonard Fournette and Ryan Succop were all on different teams during the 2019 season or weren’t in the league at all.

Brady signed with the Buccaneers after departing from the New England Patriots. He had three touchdown passes in the game. Two of the touchdown passes went to Gronkowski, who was still retired when Brady decided to head south for sunnier shores.

Fournette signed the Bucs after the Jacksonville Jaguars couldn’t find any trade partner for him and cut him. Fournette had 89 rushing yards on 16 carries with a touchdown. He added four catches for 46 yards.

Brown was signed by the Buccaneers as he was serving an eight-game suspension for violating the league’s conduct policy. He was accused of rape and sexual assault in a civil lawsuit and was arrested after an altercation with a truck driver. He had a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

Succop nailed a 52-yard field goal in the third quarter to put the game completely out of reach for the Chiefs.

Every player had an integral part in getting the Bucs to the Super Bowl but it was the bold decisions to sign players who had been outcasted or aging or hadn’t played in a year or had a bad reputation that put them over the top in the Super Bowl.