Bucs' Leonard Fournette reveals Tom Brady's nightly 3-word affirmation leading up to Super Bowl LV

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette had a key touchdown in the team’s Super Bowl LV win on Sunday night over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fournette opened up about Tom Brady’s leadership after the game. He revealed that Brady texted the team the same three words each night leading up to the Super Bowl: "We will win."

The running back said those texts would come at 11 p.m., according to ESPN.

Fournette had 89 rushing yards on 16 carries and a rushing touchdown in the game. He also added four catches for 46 yards and was second on the team in receiving behind Rob Gronkowski.

It’s been a long journey for the running back. He was selected No. 4 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2017 draft. He spent three seasons with the team in which was a bit rocky. He was released by the team in 2020 after Jacksonville could not find a trade partner for him.

Tampa Bay signed Fournette right before the season started and wasn’t the team’s No. 1 or No. 2 running back to start the season. But started to see more snaps as the season wore on because of injuries to Ronald Jones III and rookie Ke’Shawn Vaughn.

He finished the regular season with 367 rushing yards on 97 carries in 13 games. His rushing touchdown total (6) was the most since his rookie season with the Jaguars when he had nine touchdowns on the ground.

He played a big role in the playoffs scoring in each of the Buccaneers’ postseason games.