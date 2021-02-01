Bucs' Jason Pierre-Paul is focusing on his game not Chiefs: 'I don’t care about their offensive linemen'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul isn’t concerning himself with who the Kansas City Chiefs are putting on the field -- it’s not going to affect his ability to perform.

Pierre-Paul was asked during a press call on Monday what he thought of offensive tackle Mike Remmers, the man he is likely to face after starter Eric Fisher announced he would not play in Super Bowl LV on Sunday after sustaining a torn Achilles in the AFC title game.

"Man, I didn’t even know who that was, I ain’t going to lie to you," he said bluntly, via USA Today. "This is the tackle that you’re talking about? I mean like I said, I don’t too much care about it. They’ve got to figure that out and I’m going to play some great football."

The two actually faced off for a few snaps in their Week 12 matchup but Pierre-Paul doesn’t seem interested in reviewing the tapes.

"I don’t care, it don’t matter," he continued. "This is the freaking Super Bowl. I don’t care if they have three offensive linemen, send two to block me, three to block me. I’m going to do what I need to do. Us boys are going to do what we need to do. That’s a you problem.

"I’m coming to play a football game, not any football game, but Super Bowl 55. I don’t got time to play any games, the only game I’m playing is football. To answer your question, I don’t care about their offensive linemen. I don’t care."

Pierre-Paul knows what he’s talking about. In 2012 he was a part of the New York Giants team that beat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots for the franchise’s fourth championship.