Bucs GM Jason Licht has epic response to daughter of Lombardi Trophy designer seeking apology

If Lorraine Grohs is looking for an apology over Tom Brady’s handling of the Lombardi Trophy during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade last week, she certainly isn’t going to get it from general manager Jason Licht.

Licht, like nearly every person on the internet, saw the viral video of Grohs, the daughter of the silversmith who crafted the original Vince Lombardi Trophy, saying she felt it was "disgraced and disrespected" when Brady chucked the trophy from his boat to other Bucs players on another boat.

"It just really upset me that this trophy was disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as if it was a real football," she said in the video posted on Saturday. "I didn’t sleep the past two nights because of this, I was that upset. Because I know the passion that goes into this trophy."

She continued: "I personally would like an apology, not just to me and my family, and the other silversmiths but to the fans."

Licht commented directly to the video posted on Twitter with a GIF from the popular 1981 Bill Murray film, "Stripes."

"Lighten up Francis," the message read.

It certainly not the first time that the Lombardi Trophy has been in less-than-favorable situations.

After winning the Super Bowl in 2019 with the New England Patriots, Rob Gronkowski was celebrating with his team when he used the trophy as a bat and hit a fast one by teammate Julian Edelman, denting the award.

He even joked immediately after the Bucs win that that was the reason why he hadn’t been able to hold the trophy yet.

The Bucs celebrated their first Super Bowl win since 2003, and Licht, his first since taking over in 2014.