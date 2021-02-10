Bucs GM Jason Licht at Super Bowl parade: 'We’re gonna f****** win this thing again next year'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht had some strong words during the team’s Super Bowl LV parade on Wednesday afternoon.

Licht promised that the team will do whatever it takes to make sure that the core group of players from this year’s team will remain on the team next season because the Buccaneers want to try and win back-to-back Super Bowl titles. Some of those players include: wide receiver Chris Godwin, tight end Rob Gronkowski, linebacker Lavonte David, and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

"We’ve got the resources to keep all of you guys together, and to keep you next year, and we’re gonna f--king win this thing again next year," Licht said during the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl parade

The 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots were the last NFL team to win consecutive Super Bowls. The quarterback of that team? Yes, it was Tom Brady. So, the Buccaneers -- also led by Brady -- will have an opportunity to win back-to-back championships next season.