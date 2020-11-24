Bucs' Bruce Arians not ready to take over offensive play-calling after another prime-time loss
All but one of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ losses this season have come during prime time but head coach Bruce Arians isn’t prepared to take over offensive play-calling just yet.
The Bucs lost 27-24 to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night but Arians stood behind the abilities of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, saying the team as a whole needs to “execute” plays better.
“I thought [he] called a good ballgame,” Arians said, via ProFootball talk. “We just have to execute better.”
He explained: “When guys are open, we have to hit them and we can’t misread coverage. We have to protect a little bit better when we do have guys deep and let [Tom Brady] hit that guy instead of having that pressure that cost us an interception. As a collective, everybody has got to play better.”
Jared Goff gave the Rams an early lead with a 10-play, 80-yard, 7-minute, 55-second drive. Brady responded with two touchdowns but the Rams headed into the locker room leading 17-14 at halftime.
Brady was able to tie things up at 24 after Goff’s second interception of the night but 2019 Bucs draft pick Matt Gay -- who was released after his rookie season -- scored the game-winning field goal with a little over two minutes left in the game.
"This was a big one and the next one’s even bigger, so I think each and every one is going to be huge the whole rest of the way,” Arians said when asked about the remainder of the season.
Tampa Bay is 7-4 and will have to face the reigning Super Bowl champions on Sunday before going on a bye in Week 13.