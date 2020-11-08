Antonio Brown 'much stronger than he looks,' Buccaneers general manager says

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has high expectations for Antonio Brown’s debut on Sunday, but he offered an odd analogy to describe the wide receiver.

Brown will reunite with Tom Brady when the Bucs take on the New Orleans Saints and with all eyes on him, Licht has no doubt that Brown will perform -- although he had a strange way of putting it.

ANTONIO BROWN SAYS TOM BRADY INTRODUCED HIM TO TONY ROBBINS AHEAD OF BUCS SIGNING

"He's just so explosive and sudden and so much stronger than he looks," Licht told NFL.com. "If you saw him in a grocery store, you wouldn't think he's a seven-time Pro Bowler. But man. He's very strong, great hands, super explosive."

Is Licht calling Brown small? At 5 foot 10, 185 pounds, Brown might be smaller than your average wide receiver, but his stats are anything but average. In his 10 NFL seasons (including the one game he played in 2019), Brown has totaled 11,263 receiving yards and 75 touchdowns.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Licht said he expects Brown to get a lot of play, but echoed the sentiment of head coach Bruce Arians with regards to his past troubles.

"It's an opportunity that we're giving him, another opportunity, but it's a one-year deal and if it doesn't work, there's no risk," he said. "No risk."