Bucks president responds to ESPN hosts after disrespecting city of Milwaukee during on-air broadcast

The NBA playoffs are down to four teams and cities and one is problematic for some NBA watchers.

The Phoenix Suns currently hold a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals, and the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks squared off in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night.

The crew of ESPN’s daily sports debate series, "First Take," isn’t happy about the possibility of having to go to Milwaukee or Phoenix -- two "small market" teams -- for the NBA Finals. Host Molly Querim Rose referred to them as "terrible cities" and co-host Stephen A. Smith had a disappointing look on his face at the thought of having to go to Milwaukee after former NFL lineman Damien Woody made a mockery of the city.

"I’m worried about these destinations that you possibly have to go to for the NBA Finals," Woody said to Smith. "I mean do you really want to be in Milwaukee? Is that where you want it to be?"

Smith responded saying, "I don’t believe I’ve ever rooted for the Atlanta Hawks or the LA Clippers more in my life."

Those comments made by the ESPN hosts didn’t sit well with Bucks President Peter Feigin, and he even offered to give them a tour of the city if and when Milwaukee makes it to the finals.

"When’s the last time you were in Milwaukee? Must be a while," Feigin said. "I would love to personally give you a tour. Our eclectic and exciting neighborhoods, one of the best dining scenes in the country and our spectacular Lake Michigan waterfront, you’ll experience it all. And not only is it easy to get to Milwaukee, it’s easy to get around. There’s a reason why people are moving to this gem of a city in record numbers.

"Oh, by the way, Milwakeans are very nice. Look forward to hearing from you," Feigin concluded.