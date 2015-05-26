Bucks head west to take on Lakers

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Milwaukee Bucks are on the west coast over the next four games and will begin the trek Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Bucks will also visit Utah, Denver and Golden State, and have a 15-14 record on the road this season.

Milwaukee ended a two-game slide with Wednesday's 104-88 victory over Philadelphia, as former Sixer Michael Carter-Williams posted seven points and eight assists in his debut. MCW was acquired by the Bucks before last week's trade deadline.

"(My teammates) make it easy for me," Carter-Williams said. "My job is to just run the plays and find them, get in the lanes. It's fun. I'm having a great time."

John Henson recorded 21 points with nine rebounds, Khris Middleton scored 19 points and Zaza Pachulia had 12 for the Bucks, who are 10-3 since Jan. 27 and turned 19 Philadelphia turnovers into 30 points during the first half. The Bucks brought a 61-32 lead into the locker room at the break.

Philadelphia committed 28 turnovers that led to 37 points. Milwaukee tied its season high for steals (16) and set season highs for total opponent turnovers (28) and points earned off of those turnovers (37).

The Bucks are 19-1 this season when holding their opponent under 90 points.

The Lakers will try to win three in a row for just the second time this season (Dec. 9-14) when they open a two-game residency versus Milwaukee and Oklahoma City.

Los Angeles made it back-to-back wins following a seven-game slide with a 100-97 victory in Utah on Wednesday. Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points and the Lakers came back from 13 points down in the fourth quarter to snap their 11- game road skid.

"We're not going to quit and pack it in," Lakers coach Byron Scott said of his team. "That's not me. And I'm glad it's not them. We keep trying to get better each game. We make a ton of mistakes at times, but it's not because of a lack of effort."

Jordan Hill scored 16 points, Wayne Ellington had 15 and 10 rebounds, and Carlos Boozer netted 14 points for the Lakers, who had a 31-19 scoring advantage in the crucial fourth quarter. LA scored 22 points off 21 Utah turnovers and shot 44.9 percent.

Los Angeles is only 3-16 since Jan. 11 and guard Nick Young is questionable versus the Bucks with a swollen knee. Young did not play against Utah and posted 19 points in a 118-111 overtime win versus Boston on Sunday.

The Lakers dropped a 113-105 decision in overtime at Milwaukee on Feb. 4, as Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points. Boozer countered with 28 points for LA, which has lost four in a row and six of seven against the Bucks. Milwaukee has never won five in a row against the Lakers.

Los Angeles is 49-13 all-time at home in this series.