Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo appears to suffer knee injury, leaves raucous crowd silent

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered an apparent knee injury in Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.

The injury occurred without about 7:20 remaining in the third quarter. Antetokounmpo was attempting to block a lob to Hawks forward Clint Capela when he got entangled with Capela and dropped to the floor in pain.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was grabbing his leg and the cheers from the State Farm Arena after the Capela score quickly fell silent.

Antetokounmpo was helped off the court by a trainer and his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo. Video then showed Antetokounmpo limping back to the locker room under his own power.

The Bucks said he hyperextended his left knee and would be out for the rest of the game.

SHAQ, CHARLES BARKLEY HAVE HILARIOUS EXCHANGE DISCUSSING HAWKS' STRATEGY: 'BIG DUMMY!'

With 4:15 left in the third quarter, he was seen coming back to the Bucks’ bench. Video then showed him walking back to the locker room for the second time.

Antetokounmpo was hearing it from Hawks fans the entire night. At the free-throw line, he was hearing a 10-count from the fans and even more cheers when he air-balled a few shots.

He left the floor with 14 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the game. He had eight points in the third quarter before leaving the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the NBA and was immensely helpful in the Bucks’ series victory over the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference semifinals.