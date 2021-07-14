Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo on foul complaints: 'I take a pretty good beating out there'

Anteotkounmpo's free throw attempts have increased over the course of NBA Finals

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo shot 23 foul shots in the team’s Game 3 win over the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

Antetokounmpo’s foul shooting doubled from Game 1 (11 attempts) to Game 2 (22 attempts) and then increased again in Game 3. The foul discrepancy was a talking point for Suns coach Monty Williams after the game, when he noted his team in Game 3 had a total of 16 free throws.

On Wednesday, Williams said he wasn’t complaining.

"The free throw disparity is what it is. … They had one player with  17 free throws, we had 16. That’s not complaining, that’s stating facts," he told reporters, via FanSided.

Antetokounmpo didn’t see what the issue was and felt he was getting trampled by Suns defenders every time he got to the paint.

"I don’t follow quotes after the games from coaches. But I think I take a pretty good beating out there," he said, via USA Today. "I have a scratch here and a scratch there. They’re making my pretty face ugly."

Antetokounmpo has scored 40 or more points in the last two games.

Game 4 is set for Wednesday night. Milwaukee will be looking to even the series and give itself some momentum as the series heads back to Phoenix later in the week.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_