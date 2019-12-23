Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo delivers early Christmas gift to fan

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo made one young fan’s Christmas a little extra special following the team’s win against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night.

Antetokounmpo had just completed an 18-point, 19-rebound performance in the 117-89 victory, which saw Milwaukee improve to 27-4 on the season. A young girl was taken down near the court to greet Antetokounmpo as he exited the floor, and the star forward handed her the shoes he was wearing during the game

The fan's reaction was priceless.

“Witnessing this up close is already my favorite holiday gift. Even minutes after, she was sobbing in absolute joy, moving a lot of us to tears. Sometimes, life is so good,” Bucks television broadcaster Jim Paschke tweeted after witnessing the exchange.

Antetokounmpo has had a very merry 2019-20 season so far.

The defending NBA MVP has kept Milwaukee at the top of the Eastern Conference despite having the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat hot on their tails.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 31 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game through 30 games this season, making him the frontrunner to win a second straight MVP award.

The Bucks next play against the 76ers on Christmas Day at 2:30 p.m.