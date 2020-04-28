Bucks' George Hill more focused on life during coronavirus pandemic: 'I couldn't care less about the season'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Milwaukee Bucks may have been on the path to an NBA title when the season shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic but guard George Hill isn’t thinking about hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Hill told reporters during a conference call on Saturday he’s more concerned about life than playing basketball, according to Sporting News.

“I’m a little 50-50 … life itself is bigger than the money aspect of the game,” Hill said. “Yes, as competitors and athletes we want to play this season. But if more lives are in jeopardy, I couldn’t care less about the season. Life is way more precious than this ball that we play in. If they cancel the season, as an athlete I would be upset, but we can’t do anything about it. If we play, I’m excited to play again and get back on the court. We had something special going on and I’d love to finish it.”

The Bucks were 53-12 before the season shut down. They had already clinched a playoff spot and were six games up in the loss column on the Toronto Raptors.

Hill, who signed a three-year, $29 million deal with Milwaukee last year, said health and safety were bigger than money.

“The world is bigger than just NBA fans. To our fans, it will be exciting to get the season back, to get it up and going and get something to watch on TV,” Hill said. “But if this is the cost for safety and health, what we have to ask is, ‘Is it worth it? Is it worth putting yourself on the line, putting your family and kids on the line to make a couple more dollars?’ For me, personally, no. I didn’t grow up with money and I don’t define my life by money. I define my life around happiness, being safe, being able to enjoy life, and live this life for a long time.”

Hill’s family had recently had a scare with the coronavirus.

Hill’s wife’s grandmother battled COVID-19. He said last week that she “beat it.”

“It just kind of gives you a sense of where life is,” Hill said last week. “Sometimes we take things for granted and things can go sideways by the snap of a finger.”

