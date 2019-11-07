Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Milwaukee Bucks
Published

Milwaukee Bucks' Eric Bledsoe commits head-scratching gaffe during Los Angeles Clippers game

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 7Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 7

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 7 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe apparently had a brain lapse in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

Bledsoe was set to inbound the ball with about 10 minutes left in the game to Giannis Antetokounmpo from the sideline when he decided to dribble the ball upon receiving it from the referee. He was immediately called for a violation and the ball was given back to the Clippers.

NBA: LEONARD NOT HEALTHY SO CLIPPERS ALLOWED TO REST HIM

Bledsoe was quickly mocked across social media for his poor judgment.

76ERS' BEN SIMMONS INJURED IN FIRST HALF AGAINST JAZZ

The gaffe was one of the Bucks’ 15 turnovers in the game.

Luckily, it wasn’t enough to change the tide of the game. Milwaukee still came away with the win 129-124 to improve to 6-2 on the season. Los Angeles fell to 5-3.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bledsoe had 20 points, six rebounds, and two assists in 26 minutes. His brain fart was one of his four turnovers. Antetokounmpo led the team with 38 points.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_