Milwaukee Bucks' Eric Bledsoe commits head-scratching gaffe during Los Angeles Clippers game

Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe apparently had a brain lapse in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

Bledsoe was set to inbound the ball with about 10 minutes left in the game to Giannis Antetokounmpo from the sideline when he decided to dribble the ball upon receiving it from the referee. He was immediately called for a violation and the ball was given back to the Clippers.

Bledsoe was quickly mocked across social media for his poor judgment.

The gaffe was one of the Bucks’ 15 turnovers in the game.

Luckily, it wasn’t enough to change the tide of the game. Milwaukee still came away with the win 129-124 to improve to 6-2 on the season. Los Angeles fell to 5-3.

Bledsoe had 20 points, six rebounds, and two assists in 26 minutes. His brain fart was one of his four turnovers. Antetokounmpo led the team with 38 points.