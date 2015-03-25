Bucks' Boylan won't return as head coach

The Milwaukee Bucks decided not to offer Jim Boylan a new contract to be their head coach on Tuesday.

Boylan was promoted to interim head coach on Jan. 8 after Scott Skiles and the Bucks mutually decided to part ways.

"At this time we feel it's in the best interest of the organization to seek a new coach to lead our team," Bucks general manager John Hammond said. "We appreciate Jim's efforts not only in his time as head coach, but in his entire tenure as a coach in Milwaukee. On behalf of the Bucks organization, I thank Jim for his five years here and his many contributions on and off the court. We wish Jim and his wife, Jane, the best."

The Bucks compiled a 22-28 record under Boylan and made the playoffs as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. They were swept by Miami in the first round, however.

Boylan had been the lead assistant coach for the Bucks the past four seasons, joining the team after finishing the final 56 games of the 2007-08 season as the interim head coach of the Chicago Bulls, where he went 24-32.

Milwaukee will begin a search immediately for a new head coach.