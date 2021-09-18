Buck stops here: Vikings DE out with concussion after swerving car to miss deer

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen suffered a concussion in a car crash this week after swerving to miss a deer, coach Mike Zimmer said Friday, per ESPN.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Griffen has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals along with Anthony Barr (knee), Christian Darrisaw (groin) and Harrison Hand (hamstring).

The 33-year-old missed Thursday’s practice after entering the concussion protocol, the article states. Griffen rejoined the Vikings, with whom he spent his first 10 NFL seasons, after playing for Detroit and Dallas last season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ESPN reports that Griffen told officers at the scene that he lost control of the car when he swerved to miss the deer in the road. The car then left the road and crashed into a tree, according to a statement from the Minnetrista Public Safety Department.

Griffen suffered only minor injuries and was treated at the scene by EMTs, police said.