Buccaneers' Tom Brady: 'I think next year is going to be a lot better than this year'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is already looking ahead to 2021.

As if making the Super Bowl in his first season with his new club wasn’t enough, Brady already expects that he will play better next year with one season under his belt throwing to wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

During a video conference with reporters on Wednesday, Brady said that he believes his mental state and training will improve in an offseason without the uncertainties of the coronavirus pandemic. He said that his move to Tampa was an adjustment as well.

"I think next year is going to be a lot better than this year," Brady said via Newsday. "I feel like I’ll be in a much better place mentally. I’m going to train better this year. As soon as this game ends we’re on to next season."

Brady, who led the Buccaneers to an 11-5 record, finished the 2020 NFL season with 4,633 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, and only 12 interceptions. Tampa clinched the postseason as the No. 5 seed in the NFC.

The Bucs were road warriors throughout the entire playoffs, which included victories over the Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers. And for the first time since 2002, Tampa Bay will be playing in the Super Bowl. It will also be the first time in NFL history a team will be playing in the big game in their home stadium.