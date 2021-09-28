Buccaneers' Tom Brady says he may play beyond 2022 season

Before the 2022 NFL season begins, Tom Brady will be 45 years old.

While discussing the launch of his new Brady clothing line, the future Hall of Fame quarterback confirmed to the Wall Street Journal Magazine that he will continue playing next year and likely after that.

"Beyond that, I don’t know," the Buccaneers quarterback said. "Maybe it’s another year after that; maybe it’s two. I’ll have to see where I’m at with my family. That’s probably the overriding factor — what I’m missing out on."

Brady reiterated that he doesn’t want to miss out on any opportunities, especially if he feels like he can continue playing at a high level.

"I don’t want to be out there and suck," Brady said. "You think I want to go out there and look like I’m 44 years old? I want to look like I’m in my prime."

In his second season as the Buccaneers quarterback, Brady is playing at an elite level. Through three games, he has 1,087 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Tampa Bay enters Week 4 with a 2-1 record, and the Buccaneers will travel to New England to take on the Patriots on Sunday Night Football.