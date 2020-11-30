Tom Brady is apparently calling the plays for the Buccaneers: report

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their second-straight home game 27-24 against the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

Brady completed 27-of-41 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns, but he had two costly interceptions that were certainly a factor in the outcome of the game. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has been vocal about the play of the future Hall of Fame quarterback in recent weeks.

TOM BRADY CUTS POSTGAME INTERVIEW SHORT AFTER BRUCE ARIANS QUESTION AFTER LOSS TO CHIEFS

After the loss to the Chiefs, Arians told NFL insider Mike Silver that Brady is the one calling all of the offensive plays right now. He also said that Arians was upbeat about Brady’s skillset, and he called this a “process.”

"We call what he picks,” Arians reportedly told Silver. “We just have to get better. He's getting more comfortable every week. We're getting close.”

TOM BRADY, CHRIS JONES TRADE BARBS DURING BUCCANEERS-CHIEFS GAME

MAHOMES, HILL HAVE HUGE DAY, CHIEFS HOLD OFF BUCS 27-24

The Buccaneers (7-5) enter their bye week having lost three out of their last four games. When they return to the field on Dec. 13, they will face the Minnesota Vikings at home, before traveling to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in an NFC South matchup the week after.

Tampa Bay would then conclude its season with games against the Lions in Detroit, and then a second-matchup against the Falcons at home.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

So far through 12 games, Brady has 3,300 passing yards, with 28 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.