Buccaneers select Tristan Wirfs with No. 13 pick of 2020 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Tristan Wirfs, the former Iowa offensive lineman, with the No. 13 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Tampa Bay moved up one spot in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs also gave the Niners a fourth-round pick, No. 117 overall pick.

Wirfs was one of the top offensive lineman prospects into the draft, playing three seasons at Iowa before deciding to go pro. He was one of 10 true freshmen to play for the Hawkeyes and the first true freshman to start on the offensive line since Kirk Ferentz took over as head coach.

TRISTAN WIRFS: 5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE 2020 NFL DRAFT PROSPECT

Wirfs is listed at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds. At the combine, he measured with 34-inch arm and 10 1/4-inch hands. He ran a 4.85 40-yard dash, recorded 24 reps at the bench press, and a 36.5 inches at the vertical jump. Wirfs not only excelled on the field, but he also put on a show in the weight room. Wirfs broke the team’s hang clean record set by Brandon Scherff. Wirfs set the record with 450 pounds over Scherff’s 443 pounds.

NFL DRAFT ROUND 1 ORDER AND SELECTIONS

In his final season at Iowa, Wirfs was named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year and was named to the First Team All-Big Ten.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Buccaneers addressed their offensive line with this pick. After signing free-agent quarterback Tom Brady in the offseason, the most important objective is to protect their man under center.