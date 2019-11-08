Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie who is blind in one eye promoted to active roster

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker who is completely blind in one eye was promoted to the team’s active roster and could get some significant playing time come Sunday.

The Buccaneers elevated Kahzin Daniels’ status Wednesday due to the injuries to veterans Carl Nassib and Anthony Nelson.

The 24-year-old rookie played college football at Division II Charleston (WV), where he recorded 34.5 sacks in four seasons.

Daniels was left blinded in his right eye after an accident while he was riding a scooter. He collided with a pole, which left him without vision in that eye. According to CBS Sports, NFL scouts didn’t realize he was blind in that eye while evaluating him.

Daniels didn’t get drafted but the Buccaneers signed him a month after the event.

The NFL Network ran a profile on Daniels in April, detailing his plight.

He said in a video for the Buccaneers in the summer that he hopes to be an inspiration for other kids.

“I feel like my story serves as a huge inspiration for kids who are very impressionable,” he said. “They see a superhero and they say, 'Oh, I want to be just like that superhero.' For people with quote-unquote disabilities and things like that, I'm just their voice right now, for people to say, 'Kahzin Daniels is doing great things, and he has one eye. Why can't I do that?’”

The Buccaneers play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.