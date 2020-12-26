Buccaneers are 'gonna get ran' when playoff time comes, ex-NFL star says

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a playoff spot Saturday with a dominating performance over the Detroit Lions, but at least one former NFL star isn’t convinced a deep run is coming.

Steve Smith, a retired two-time All-Pro wide receiver who is currently an analyst for the NFL Network, said after the Buccaneers’ win that he didn’t expect the team to do much in the playoffs.

"When the playoffs come, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gonna get ran. They’re gonna get routed. Eh, I know I probably shouldn’t say… It's going to be a good old fashion ass-whopping. I don't believe the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be showing up," Smith said.

Tampa Bay has proven some skeptics wrong about how long it would take for the team to come together and make the playoffs.

The Buccaneers rounded off 10 wins so far this season with one more week left to play. The Buccaneers haven’t had a 10-win season since 2010 and that year they finished third in the NFC South.

Tampa Bay had the second-longest playoff drought next to the Cleveland Browns before Saturday evening. The Buccaneers have missed the playoffs each year since the 2007 season when Jon Gruden was still the head coach.

While a team like the Lions won't match up next month in the playoffs, no one can really count out the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady.