Buccaneers set NFL record for fewest rushing attempts in a game during blowout loss

Tom Brady is used to being on the right side of NFL records but on Sunday night the Tampa Bay Buccaneers broke a record that he probably could have done without.

The Buccaneers were nearly shut out against the New Orleans Saints during the NFL’s prime-time game as Brady put on one of his worst performances in recent memory, throwing three interceptions, getting sacked three times and not throwing a single touchdown pass.

The Saints walked away from the 38-3 victory leading the NFC South while Tampa Bay set an unflattering new record.

The Bucs only managed five rushing attempts, setting the NFL record for fewest rushing attempts in a game, according to CBS Sports.

The previous record was set by the Chicago Cardinals in 1933 when they managed just six carries against the Boston Redskins. That record was matched three more times, once in 2004 by the New England Patriots, then again in 2006 by the Arizona Cardinals and once more in 2006 by the Minnesota Vikings.

While the Bucs' offense struggles, the Saints made it look easy.

Drew Brees finished 26-for-32 with 222 passing yards and four touchdown passes. Each of his four touchdown passes went to different receivers – Adam Trautman, Emmanuel Sanders, Tre’Quan Smith and Josh Hill each recorded one.

To add insult to injury Brees surpassed Brady’s all-time passing touchdown record of 561 with four on Sunday to total 563.

