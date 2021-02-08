Buccaneers' Lori Locust, Maral Javadifar become first female coaches to win Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistants Lori Locust and Maral Javadifar made history Sunday night by becoming the first female coaches to win the Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV, which gave Locust and Javadifar their rings.

Locust serves as the Buccaneers’ assistant defensive line coach. She joined the Buccaneers in 2019 after serving as defensive line coaching intern with the Baltimore Ravens and as an assistant with the Alliance of American Football’s Birmingham Iron. She also coached in the National Arena League and was in the coaching ranks in women’s football.

Javadifar is in her second season as the team’s assistant strength and conditioning coach. She joined the team in 2019. She had a sports physical therapy residency at VCU and was a physical therapist in the Washington D.C. area. She played college basketball at Pace University and has a doctorate in physical therapy from the New York Medical College and a bachelor’s degree in molecular biology from Pace.

Sarah Thomas became the first female referee to officiate a Super Bowl as well Sunday. Former San Francisco 49ers assistant Katie Sowers was the first female coach to appear in a Super Bowl when she did it last season.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was praised during the week for his diverse coaching staff.

"Inclusivity and diversity are great ways to teach," he said leading up to the game. "I mean, the more input from different types of voices, the better output you get."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.