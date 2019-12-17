Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jameis Winston makes history with dominating performance over Detroit Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston made history Sunday in the team’s win over the Detroit Lions, which keeps the Florida team alive in the NFC playoff hunt.

Winston became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 450 passing yards and four touchdown passes in two straight games.

He had 458 passing yards, four touchdown passes and one interception against the Lions. Against the Indianapolis Colts a week ago, Winston had 456 passing yards, four touchdown passes and three interceptions in the Buccaneers' 38-35 victory.

He is second only behind Peyton Manning for the most games with 450 or more passing yards and four touchdown passes in history. Manning had three of those performances in his entire career.

Winston now leads the league with 4,573 passing yards, 342 completions, 554 pass attempts and 24 interceptions. He is second only to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in passing touchdowns with 30. Jackson has 33.

Winston said after the game he hopes he is doing enough to return to Tampa Bay next season.

“I hope I helped myself because I definitely want to be here in Tampa,” Winston said.

The former No. 1 overall pick can become an unrestricted free agent after this season. The Buccaneers have not decided one way or the other whether they will seek a new quarterback or stick with Winston.