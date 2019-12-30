Buccaneers' Jameis Winston evaluates 30-interception season: 'You look at my numbers and I'm ballin''

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston on Sunday became the first player to throw 30 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions in a single season while also throwing a record seven pick-sixes.

While Winston’s contract status for the 2020 season is up in the air -- at best -- Winston was asked what he has to fix in his game in the postgame press conference after a loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

“We all know, c’mon. We all know what we’ve got to fix. There’s no reason for me to be specific,” he said, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “You look at my numbers and I’m ballin'. I’ve got to stop giving the ball to the other team. That’s not a trick question.”

Winston was then asked whether he thought his turnovers were going to be a reason why the Buccaneers didn’t bring him back for the 2020 season and beyond.

“That’s the last thing on my mind,” he said.

“I’m focused on how I can get better, because I know if I eliminate those, I’m going to be the best. So that’s bar none. You better check your sheet. If I eliminate those, I’m going to be the best.”

Winston had a curious year. Aside from the turnover numbers, he led the league with 5,109 passing yards. He became the eighth quarterback to throw for more than 5,000 yards in a season. His 33 touchdown passes were second to potential NFL MVP Lamar Jackson’s 36.

Tampa Bay’s leading receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin each recorded 1,000 yards receiving.

However, the Buccaneers still went 7-9 and missed the playoffs. The Buccaneers have not made the playoffs since the 2007 and only had one winning season with Winston as their quarterback.